Replica of James Cook's Endeavour sold for £110,000

Image copyright Unique Auctions Image caption The Endeavour was built for £2.5m and contains a museum

A replica of James Cook's ship Endeavour has sold at auction for £110,000.

Docked at Stockton, Teesside, the vessel was built as a floating museum for £2.5m in 1993.

The identify of its new owner has not been revealed. It is understood the ship may leave Stockton but remain in the north-east of England.

The original Whitby-built ship carried Captain Cook and his crew to Australia and New Zealand in the late 1760s.

The replica, which was not designed to be put to sea, also hosts events and has a wedding licence.

It belonged to a private individual.

Auctioneers in Lincoln described the sale as "a rare and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" but added it could cost about £250,000 to move it from its current landlocked berth.

It is one of two life-size replicas of the Endeavour. The other is on permanent display in Australia.