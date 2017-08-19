Tees

Teen arrested over two shootings in Billingham

  • 19 August 2017
  • From the section Tees

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after shots were fired at a car and house in Billingham.

Cleveland Police said a cyclist fired a handgun at the stationary car on Tuesday, while shots were fired at an empty house on Wednesday.

Police said the attacks were linked and were targeted. No-one was injured in the shootings.

The teenager has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and recklessly endangering life.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites