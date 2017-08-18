Car and house targeted in two shootings in Billingham

Image caption Shots were fired at an empty house on Wednesday

A cyclist shot at a car in the first of two shootings in two days in Billingham.

The man fired two shots from a handgun at a stationary car on Windlestone Road on Tuesday before riding away.

On Wednesday shots were fired at an empty house on Hylton Road. Cleveland Police said they believe the shootings to be linked.

No-one was injured. A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with both shootings.

A black car was shot at by the cyclist at about 14:45 BST on Tuesday.

'Rare incidents'

Police said a white car was also seen in Windlestone Road at the same time and all the occupants are believed to be known to each other.

At about 22:40 BST on Wednesday shots were fired at the house.

Det Insp Jon Tapper said: "Incidents of this nature are thankfully very rare and detectives are doing everything possible to identify and trace those involved.

"These incidents are believed to be targeted."

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

A police spokeswoman said the arrested man was in police custody with further arrests anticipated.