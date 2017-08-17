Two charged after car hit houses in Middlesbrough

Image copyright Claire Sayers Image caption The car struck the house at about 01:20 BST

Two men have been charged after a suspected stolen car crashed into two houses moments after police started following it.

The car smashed into the homes on Ayresome Green Lane in Middlesbrough at about 01:20 BST on Wednesday.

No-one was injured but one house was extensively damaged when the car smashed through the living room wall.

Two men aged 29 and 26 from Middlesbrough have been charged with aggravated vehicle taking.

Image caption The occupants of the house were asleep upstairs when the car crashed

Christopher Chapman, 29, of Costa Street, has also been charged with driving while disqualified and other driving offences.

He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court later.

Jamie Lee Harvey, 26, of Montrose Street, has been bailed to appear at court on 18 September.

Cleveland Police has referred the case to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.