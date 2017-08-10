Newton Aycliffe chemical attack 'did not happen'
- 10 August 2017
An alleged attack in which a woman claimed to have a chemical thrown in her face did not actually happen, police have said.
The woman, 21, claimed a gang threw a corrosive substance smelling of bleach at her in Newton Aycliffe on 31 July.
Durham Police said officers had carried out a full investigation and now believe the attack did not happen.
A spokeswoman said the woman is "now receiving help from mental health experts".