Thousands taken in Eston High Street bank ram-raid
Thousands of pounds were stolen during a "well-planned" ram-raid on a Teesside bank, police said.
A white Ford Kuga car was driven into the front of Yorkshire Bank on the High Street in Eston at about 09:00 BST.
Several men were spotted getting out of the vehicle and going into the bank, where cash boxes were taken, Cleveland Police said.
Det Daryl Tomlinson said the crime was "well-planned" and the gang used two cars.
He said: "We found a vehicle burnt out off Eston High Street towards Lazenby, and we then think they switched vehicles to a dark BMW and left the area.
"So we are really keen to identify anyone who saw the Kuga or the BMW in the area."