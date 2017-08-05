Firstsource pledges 500 new Middlesbrough call centre jobs

Image copyright Google Image caption The company employs more than 26,000 people worldwide

Up to 500 new jobs have been promised by a call centre firm which is expanding on Teesside.

Firstsource Solutions said the new full and part-time posts would add to the 180 people it already employs at its Grange Road site in Middlesbrough.

The firm said it had recently won a number of new contracts, including a two-year deal with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The company operates in India, the US and the Philippines as well as the UK.

Johnny Auton, site director in Middlesbrough, said: "Firstsource's growing client base means that we're now in a position to expand the number of roles we can offer the people of Middlesbrough.

"After what has been a challenging period for the region, I am proud that Firstsource has committed to being a part of its regeneration by bringing work back to our local area."

The company will work with the FCA to offer support around how to claim ahead of the deadline for seeking PPI compensation.