Boy, 16, charged with Ashington rape of woman in her 20s

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with raping a woman in her home in Northumberland.

The woman, in her 20s, was attacked at an address in the North Seaton area of Ashington in the early hours of 5 July, police said.

The teenager was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with rape, Northumbria Police confirmed.

He is in custody and is due to appear at South East Northumberland Magistrates' Court on Thursday.