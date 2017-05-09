Hartlepool school fire: Boy suspected of arson arrested
9 May 2017
A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a fire that badly damaged a primary school.
The nursery and a classroom used by Year 3 pupils at Rift House Primary School in Hartlepool were destroyed in the blaze on Sunday.
A 13-year-old boy was being held on suspicion of arson, Cleveland Police said.
He is being questioned by detectives. Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.