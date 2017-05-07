Stockton's £6.3m crematorium gets go-ahead

A £6.3m crematorium is to be built in Stockton nine years after it was first proposed.

Stockton Council has approved the facility on the site of the former Blakeston School on Junction Road.

A spokesman said more than 70% of people now opt for cremation, but families had to use facilities in Acklam and Redcar.

He said the town's population was estimated to rise by 20% in the next 20 years and demand needed to be met.

The facility, which will be owned by the council, will have gardens of remembrance, landscaping and parking.