John Anderson inquest: Boulby mine death 'misadventure'

Image copyright Google Image caption The mine makes potash for fertiliser

A jury has returned a verdict of death by misadventure at the inquest of a man who was died in a potash mine.

John Anderson, 56, was killed by a "sudden and powerful release of gas" at Boulby's potash mine in June, owners ICL UK said.

The Health and Safety Executive said he had breached safety guidelines by operating a mining machine within the 20m exclusion zone from the rock face.

Mr Anderson's family said he had a "blistering work ethic".

A post-mortem examination suggested Mr Anderson, from Easington, died as a result of asphyxiation.

The inquest heard Mr Anderson, who had worked at the site for 35 years, was buried under large amounts of rubble.

The 1,400m deep mine makes potash for fertilisers and employs about 1,100 people.