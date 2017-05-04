Voting under way in Tees Valley mayoral election

Image caption Results are due for all votes on Friday

Voting is under way to elect the Tees Valley's first metropolitan mayor.

Polling stations are open across the council areas of Darlington, Hartlepool, Stockton, Middlesbrough and Redcar and Cleveland for the mayor.

Voters will also vote for representatives for all the seats on Durham County Council.

Votes can be cast between 07:00 and 22:00 BST with the council result expected early on Friday and the mayor result in the afternoon.

The electorate will have a choice of four candidates for the inaugural Tees Valley mayor.

The mayor will lead the region's combined authority, working alongside existing council leaders and will have a budget of £15m a year.