Fatal crash motocross rider named as Thomas Brown

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Thomas Brown was airlifted to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly before arrival

A rider who died at a motocross event has been named by police.

Thomas Brown came off his bike at a privately-run event next to Low Hardwick Farm, near Sedgefield, County Durham, on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, from Barnard Castle, worked on his family's farm and had been involved in motocross since the age of eight, Durham Police said.

Mr Brown was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Middlesbrough, but was pronounced dead shortly before arrival.

His family said they were "devastated".

A woman in her 30s from the Sedgefield area, who was hurt in a separate incident at the track on Sunday, remains in hospital.

Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Image caption The site is regularly used for motocross and quad bike events

The event, which involved about 100 participants and 300 spectators, was closed down by police on safety grounds following the crashes.

Its organisers have not yet commented.