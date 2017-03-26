Two teenagers found dead at Saltburn cliff named

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Harry Watson (left) was described as "precious" and Alex Yeoman was described as a "loving son" in family tributes

Two 17-year-old boys found dead at the bottom of a cliff have been named by police.

The bodies of Harry Watson and Alex Yeoman were found by officers at Huntcliff in Saltburn at about 19:00 GMT on Friday.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances but said they were not treating the deaths as suspicious.

Tributes have been left at the scene to the boys, both from the East Cleveland area.

Harry's family described him as "precious" while Alex's family paid tribute to a "loving son" who will be "sadly missed".

Both families are being supported by specialist officers, the force added.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses who may have been in the area of the Circle Sculpture at Huntcliff on Friday to contact Det Sgt Paul Hodgson on 101.