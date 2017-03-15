Boy, 16, dies in police pursuit in Middlesbrough

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Park Road North and Park Vale Road in Middlesbrough

A 16-year-old boy died as the car he was in crashed while being pursued by police on Teesside.

The teenager was a passenger in a Ford Focus which crashed into another car while being pursued by a marked police vehicle in Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Cleveland Police said a teenager and a man were arrested at the scene of the crash in Park Road North.

A force spokesman said the incident had been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

No-one else was reported injured.

'Lights and sirens'

The spokesman said: "At around 8pm officers in a marked police vehicle sighted a Ford Focus containing a number of people.

"Officers activated the vehicle's lights and sirens, however the Ford Focus failed to stop.

"A short pursuit ensued, during which the Ford Focus was subsequently in collision with a Qashqai which was being driven near the junction of Park Road North and Park Vale Road in Middlesbrough.

"A 16-year-old boy in the Focus suffered serious injuries during the collision."

Police said the boy was later confirmed dead at James Cook University Hospital.

He said a boy aged 17 and a 22-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.