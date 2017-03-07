Redcar rape: Man arrested over attack on mother

Image caption The woman and her child were snatched from the seafront at Redcar

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman who was forced into a car with her toddler.

The woman aged in her 30s and her child were abducted by two men from Redcar seafront at lunchtime on Friday.

Cleveland Police said the pair were taken about four miles to Longbeck Lane, near Yearby, where the woman was raped by both men.

A 31-year-old man from Redcar has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is in police custody.

A force spokesman said inquiries are ongoing.

Police had previously said the woman's screams as she and her child were bundled into the car would have been heard by passersby.