Redcar rape: Cleveland Police say victim's screams must have been heard

Image caption The woman and her child were snatched from the sea front at Redcar

Police investigating the rape of a woman said her screams as she and her toddler were forced into a car would have been heard.

The woman, in her 30s, and the child were abducted by two men from Redcar seafront at lunchtime on Friday.

The pair were taken about four miles to Longbeck Lane, near Yearby, where the woman was raped by both men.

They were made to get out of the car six hours later in another area of Redcar.

'Love' tattoo

Det Ch Insp Steve Young, of the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team, said: "The area was busy at the time of the incident as people walked by with their dogs and local workers may have been on their lunch break.

"The victim was screaming for help as she was forced into the car. Someone must have seen or heard her. Anyone at all with information is urged to call police."

The force is also appealing for information about the two men in a dark-coloured saloon.

The driver, in his late 20s or early 30s, was white, with short, brown hair and a large build, police said. He had the word "love" tattooed across his knuckles.

The other man was white, in his early 20s, of shorter height and medium build, with brown hair.