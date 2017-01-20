Shotton Colliery crash driver Ryan Gilling jailed

Image copyright Durham Constabulary Image caption Mr Stokoe had recently become a grandfather

A man who caused the death of a grandfather by dangerous driving has been jailed for more than six years.

Ryan Gilling, 26, of Hutton Henry, admitted death by dangerous driving after a crash on Salter's Lane, Shotton Colliery, Durham, on 5 November.

Father-of-three Tony Stokoe, 50, died at the scene after a BMW 320 collided with his Seat Ibiza.

Gilling was jailed for six years and nine months and banned from driving for six years at Teesside Crown Court.