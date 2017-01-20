Tyne & Wear

Shotton Colliery crash driver Ryan Gilling jailed

Marie and Tony Stokoe Image copyright Durham Constabulary
Image caption Mr Stokoe had recently become a grandfather

A man who caused the death of a grandfather by dangerous driving has been jailed for more than six years.

Ryan Gilling, 26, of Hutton Henry, admitted death by dangerous driving after a crash on Salter's Lane, Shotton Colliery, Durham, on 5 November.

Father-of-three Tony Stokoe, 50, died at the scene after a BMW 320 collided with his Seat Ibiza.

Gilling was jailed for six years and nine months and banned from driving for six years at Teesside Crown Court.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites