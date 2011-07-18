Family in tribute to car death boy Brandon Maggs

Image caption Brandon Maggs died in Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital

The family of a nine-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car on Teesside have spoken of their loss.

Brandon Maggs died in hospital after the incident in Roundhill Avenue, in Ingleby Barwick, near Stockton, at about 1640 GMT on Friday.

His mother Tanja said the family would find it hard to rebuild their lives without their "gorgeous son".

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and released on bail pending inquiries.

Mrs Maggs said: "No-one should have to go through the anguish myself and his sister felt at the scene and the trauma of his death later in hospital.

"Rebuilding our lives without our beautiful gorgeous son will be the hardest challenge this family will ever have to face."