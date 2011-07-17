Middlesbrough Mela stage shut after heavy rain

Organisers of the Middlesbrough Mela have been forced to cancel entertainment on the main stage because of heavy rain.

The event was held for the 21st time over the weekend in Albert Park.

But organisers stopped entertainment on the main stage for safety reasons after heavy rain made the ground in front of the stage unsafe for large numbers and raised concerns over electrical safety.

The rest of the Mela was still carrying on.

Seven acts were still due to appear on the main stage when the entertainment was halted.