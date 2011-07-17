Middlesbrough's mima to explore sharing art works

Image caption Mima forms the centrepiece of Middlesbrough's Centre Square

Collections owned by a Teesside arts centre could be shown at other venues after it was awarded a £68,912 grant.

Middlesbrough's mima will receive the money from the Esmee Fairbairn Collections Fund.

It will allow it to explore the possibility of lending its collections to other museums and non-museum venues, such as schools, shopping centres or town halls, for a fee.

Under the scheme, mima will recruit a registrar and conservator.

Mima curator James Beighton said: "We hope that this will become a case study that can be used by other museums to justify appointments to these positions in the future."