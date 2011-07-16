Redcar theatre demolition under way
- 16 July 2011
Tees
Demolition of a derelict theatre in Redcar has started to make way for a £8.3m creative base.
Over the next two months, the Palace Theatre will be removed in small sections.
Redcar and Cleveland Council said its replacement, The Hub, will create 60 jobs and support 150 businesses.
Construction work on the new building is due to start in the autumn and is expected to be completed the following year.