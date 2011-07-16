Tees

Redcar theatre demolition under way

  • 16 July 2011
  • From the section Tees

Demolition of a derelict theatre in Redcar has started to make way for a £8.3m creative base.

Over the next two months, the Palace Theatre will be removed in small sections.

Redcar and Cleveland Council said its replacement, The Hub, will create 60 jobs and support 150 businesses.

Construction work on the new building is due to start in the autumn and is expected to be completed the following year.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites