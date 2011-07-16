Boy struck by car in Ingleby Barwick dies
- 16 July 2011
- From the section Tees
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a nine-year-old boy was struck by a car on Teesside and died.
The incident happened in Roundhill Avenue, in Ingleby Barwick, near Stockton, at about 1640 GMT on Friday.
The nine-year-old was taken by air ambulance to James Cook University Hospital where he died.
Cleveland Police said the 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and had been released on bail pending further inquiries.