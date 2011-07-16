Boy struck by car in Ingleby Barwick dies

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a nine-year-old boy was struck by a car on Teesside and died.

The incident happened in Roundhill Avenue, in Ingleby Barwick, near Stockton, at about 1640 GMT on Friday.

The nine-year-old was taken by air ambulance to James Cook University Hospital where he died.

Cleveland Police said the 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and had been released on bail pending further inquiries.