Middlesbrough residents asked about 10,000-home plan

Image caption The development sites will be put to the public before being agreed

Middlesbrough residents are being asked for their views on the possible development of more than 10,000 new homes.

Plans looking at the next 15 years for the town will be shown to the public.

The blueprint will be on display online and at the Civic Centre, libraries and community buildings from 1 August.

Councillor Charlie Rooney said: "Middlesbrough needs the kind of homes which young professionals, families and executives have sought elsewhere."

A map has now been drawn up showing sites which already have planning commitment, those which could potentially be developed within 15 years and those which could not be built on within 15 years.