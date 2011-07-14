Stockton town centre's £20m regeneration begins
- 14 July 2011
- From the section Tees
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Work has begun on the first stage of Stockton town centre's £20m regeneration proposals.
The initial phase will see the Town Hall, The Shambles and street furniture repainted and several dead trees removed from the High Street.
The council's cabinet is being asked to release £2m of the funding to prepare for the improvements.
The programme aims to open up the high street to give a view of the Infinity Bridge.