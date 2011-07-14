Stockton town centre's £20m regeneration begins

Image caption Stockton town centre's £20m facelift has begun

Work has begun on the first stage of Stockton town centre's £20m regeneration proposals.

The initial phase will see the Town Hall, The Shambles and street furniture repainted and several dead trees removed from the High Street.

The council's cabinet is being asked to release £2m of the funding to prepare for the improvements.

The programme aims to open up the high street to give a view of the Infinity Bridge.