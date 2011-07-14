Son pays tribute to Terry McGlade found dead in fire

Image caption A post-mortem examination showed Mr McGlade had been assaulted

The son of a widower found dead in a burning house has spoken of his devastation.

Grandfather and retired joiner Terry McGlade was found dead at his home in Pennine Crescent, Redcar, on Saturday. Police said he had been assaulted.

On Tuesday, Malcolm Harland, 50, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody charged with his murder and arson.

Mr McGlade's son Chris said he was "devastated" and described his father as a "big character".

'Full of life'

He said: "All of our family and friends have been completely devastated and shocked by what has happened.

"Nothing can ever prepare you for such shattering news.

"All of the lives of those who were closest to Dad have been turned upside down and will probably never be the same again.

"He has been taken before his time. Though he was 77, my father was still active and was such a big character and was so full of life that we all really can't believe that he is no longer with us.

"I would have loved him to have done all sorts of things with his loved ones in his remaining years. But now all that has been taken from him and us."