IPCC probes Durham Police after Susan Forster murder

Image caption Susan Forster was "a loving mother" to two sons and two daughters

An inquiry has begun into how Durham Police dealt with concerns about the welfare of a mother-of-four who was murdered earlier this year.

Susan Ann Forster, 51, died after suffering serious injuries at her home in Coundon near Bishop Auckland in May.

Her husband Charles Forster, 62, was subsequently charged with her murder.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is looking into an admission by the force that it had contact with her four times before her death.

The force has told the IPCC that it had contact with Mrs Forster between January 2008 and April this year, due to concerns for her welfare.

'Co-operate fully'

Investigators are to examine the most recent contact the force had with Mrs Forster, on 20 April.

IPCC commissioner Nicholas Long said: "My deepest sympathies go out to Mrs Forster's family at this incredibly difficult time.

"Due to the ongoing criminal proceedings we are limited in what we can say about our investigation at this time.

"I can say the investigation will focus on how Durham Police dealt with the incident reported to them in April 2011."

Mrs Forster's two sons and two daughters said at the time of her death that she was a loving mother and they were devastated at her loss.

A spokeswoman for Durham Police said the force would co-operate fully with the IPCC investigation.