Darlington's Mount Pleasant Primary School praised

A Darlington school has been taken out of special measures, two years after inspectors criticised poor teaching standards and low pupil achievement.

The head teacher of Mount Pleasant Primary School quit after the Ofsted inspection report in March 2009.

Since then new staff and governors have been brought in and pupil attainment has improved.

An inspection in June concluded the school was in a "satisfactory" state and was continuing to improve.

'Worked hard'

Current head teacher Carol Coleman said: "We are absolutely thrilled that the hard work and efforts of all our pupils, staff, governors and parents have paid off.

"To be rated as satisfactory with a good capacity for improvement is a real credit to the school as a whole.

"We will carry on with the good work and focus on the areas recommended for further development over the coming terms."

Cyndi Hughes, Darlington Council's cabinet member for children and young people, added: "Everyone at Mount Pleasant Primary School has worked very hard over the past two years to improve their school.

"We are all looking forward to the continued development of the school over the coming months."

The latest Ofsted report recommended the school extend the curriculum and increase the consistency of early years' provision.