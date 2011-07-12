Alcohol delivery van robbed at knifepoint in Grangetown

Police have appealed for information after an alcohol delivery service driver was robbed at knifepoint by two men on Teesside.

The incident happened at Eglington Road, in Grangetown early on Sunday.

The victim was threatened by the first man who demanded he hand over money and a mobile phone.

A second man then stole a quantity of alcohol from the van. Afterwards, the pair made off in the direction of Birchington Avenue.

The first man is is described as in his early 20s, of slim build and wearing a black hooded top, with a small motif, over his face.