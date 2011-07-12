Terry McGlade death: Man remanded on murder charge

Image caption A post-mortem examination showed Mr McGlade had been assaulted

A man charged with the murder of a 77-year-old widower found in his burning home on Teesside has appeared in court.

Grandfather and retired joiner Terry McGlade was found dead at his home in Pennine Crescent, Redcar, on Saturday. Police said he had been assaulted.

On Tuesday, Malcolm Harland, 50, of no fixed address, appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court charged with murder and arson.

He was remanded in custody until 14 July.