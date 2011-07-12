Terry McGlade death: Man remanded on murder charge
- 12 July 2011
- From the section Tees
A man charged with the murder of a 77-year-old widower found in his burning home on Teesside has appeared in court.
Grandfather and retired joiner Terry McGlade was found dead at his home in Pennine Crescent, Redcar, on Saturday. Police said he had been assaulted.
On Tuesday, Malcolm Harland, 50, of no fixed address, appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court charged with murder and arson.
He was remanded in custody until 14 July.