Fire death man Terence McGlade 'killed in attack'

A 77-year-old widower whose body was pulled from his burning home on Teesside was killed in a "despicable" attack, police have revealed.

Grandfather Terry McGlade, from Pennine Crescent, Redcar, was thought to have died in a fire early on Saturday.

But Cleveland Police said tests showed the retired joiner had been attacked and the fire possibly started to hide evidence.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Supt Gordon Lang said: "Terry was a 77-year-old man assaulted in his own home.

"Clearly, this is despicable, the lowest of the low."

Hip operation

Forensic officers were working through the soot-covered house looking for clues.

Mr McGlade was a retired joiner who ran two businesses and who lived on his own since his wife died 10 years ago.

He had struggled with his mobility following a hip operation, the officer said.

Mr Lang said detectives were keeping an "open mind" on theories that Mr McGlade was the victim of a break-in and that the fire was started to cover the killer's tracks.

He added: "A fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning in Pennine Crescent and, sadly, Terry' s body was removed from there by the fire brigade.

"Our inquiries are progressing as we speak and there is a man in custody.

"Terry was a gentleman, well-respected by his neighbours.

"He has lived there for a considerable time and this has caused a great deal of shock in the community."