Image caption A post-mortem examination revealed the dead man had been assaulted

A murder investigation is under way in Redcar after the death of a man whose body was recovered from a house fire.

Cleveland Police said a post-mortem examination carried out on the 77-year-old victim showed that he had died as a result of an assault.

A forensic team has sealed off the property in Pennine Crescent to try to piece together events leading up to the fire early on Saturday.

A 50-year-old local man has been arrested and is being questioned.