Questions remain for family over soldier's death

The family of a soldier who suffered head injuries and died after returning from Afghanistan said they are still struggling to come to terms with it.

Signaller David Grout, 22, was found unconscious outside the Eston Institute in May 2010 and died a week later.

A man was arrested but the Crown Prosecution Service later said no charges would be brought.

Speaking after his inquest in Middlesbrough, his mother said she still did not know why he had died.

Signaller Grout, who served with the Royal Corps of Signals 204, based at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire, was celebrating with his family having returned from Helmand only a few hours earlier.

Available evidence

The inquest in Middlesbrough heard he suffered a fractured skull and brain injuries after getting into an argument and falling and hitting his head on a pavement. A narrative verdict was recorded.

Before Signaller Grout died, Paul Gibson, then 19, was arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed.

In July last year, the CPS said there was insufficient evidence that a crime had been committed after considering all the available evidence.

Mr Gibson told the inquest he had acted in self defence.

Signaller Grout's mother Maureen Harrison said: "Had they said why he had died, I may be able to put it to rest.

"But I still feel it is still all open in the end and I just hope it doesn't happen to anybody else.

"I would hate to think that anybody else has to go through as a family what we have gone through."