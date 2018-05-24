Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Paul Bridger (left) was acquitted and Robert Rangeley (right) was found guilty

A police officer has been convicted of attacking another man after a row in a nightclub.

Jurors at Brighton Crown Court unanimously found Robert Rangeley guilty of actual bodily harm.

The Sussex PC was off duty when he attacked Martin Lovett in South Street, Eastbourne, in January 2017. Jurors heard Mr Lovett, 33, was found lying on the floor covered in blood.

Rangeley's colleague Paul Bridger, was acquitted of the same charge.

The court heard Mr Bridger, from Polegate, believed he used reasonable force and was acting in Mr Rangeley's defence.

Mr Lovett was taken to hospital for with injuries to his head, face and hand.

Rangeley, from Eastbourne, will be sentenced on 25 June, and was granted bail until that date.