Image copyright PA Image caption Anthony Knockaert was fined £20,000

A Premier League footballer should have been banned from driving after he was caught speeding at 110mph on a 70mph limit road, campaigners have said.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Anthony Knockaert, 26, was fined £20,000 after he admitted driving on the A27 without consideration for other road users.

The French winger was also given nine penalty points by Crawley magistrates.

His lawyer Mark Haslam declined to comment after campaign group Brake said the footballer should have been banned.

Knockaert was seen speeding on the dual carriageway near Brighton last September and stopped by police.

Joshua Harris, Brake's director of campaigns, said: "It's clear that the driving in this case was incredibly dangerous and selfish in fact.

"It's a miracle that no-one was hurt or seriously injured and we really do think a driving ban should have been implemented."

Brighton and Hove Albion and Sussex Police have not commented following Tuesday's court hearing.