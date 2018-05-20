Image copyright Jessup/Mitchell Image caption The woman's body was found in a flat in Manor Court

A murder investigation has been launched after a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a flat.

Her body was found on Saturday evening after ambulance crews called police to Manor Court, which is a block of flats in Horam High Street, near Heathfield.

Sussex Police said two men aged 19 and 55 had been arrested on suspicion of murder and are still being questioned in custody.

Officers said the men were known to the woman and are known to each other.

Det Ch Insp Mike Ashcroft said the cause of death is currently unexplained and a post-mortem is being arranged, but the death was being treated as suspicious.

"Anyone learning of this death who has any information that might assist the investigation is asked to contact Sussex Police," he added.

Image copyright Jessup/Mitchell Image caption Two men remain in custody