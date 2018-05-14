Image copyright Sarah Clayton Image caption Sarah Clayton was found dead inside a tent at the campsite in East Sussex

A woman found dead at a camping and caravanning site in Sussex has been identified as Sarah Clayton.

The 21-year-old, from Yapton, near Littlehampton, was discovered inside a tent at the Buckle Holiday Park, Marine Parade, Seaford, on Sunday.

A 28-year-old man from Littlehampton, who was known to Ms Clayton, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Appealing for witnesses, Det Ch Insp Emma Heater said no-one else was being sought in connection with her death.

A post-mortem examination has yet to be carried out to establish cause of death.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A 50th birthday party was held at the site over the weekend

Police were called to the holiday park just before 07:00 BST.

Det Ch Insp Heater said witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should contact officers.

"In particular we'd like to talk to dog-walkers or other pedestrians who used a footpath through the site during the early hours of Sunday, and people who were there to attend a 50th birthday party over the weekend.

"They may have seen or heard something unusual or suspicious that we need to know about."