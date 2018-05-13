Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police and forensics have been called to the Seaford campsite

A 21-year-old woman has been found dead at a camping and caravanning site in Sussex.

Police were called shortly before 07:00 BST to Buckle Holiday Park, Marine Parade, Seaford, where the woman was discovered inside a tent.

A 28-year-old man from Littlehampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

No-one else is currently being sought in connection with the death, Sussex Police said.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A party was held at the site over the weekend at witnesses are sought

Det Isp Andy Eggleton said: "We would like to speak to anyone who used a footpath giving access to the campsite between midnight and 06:30 on Sunday and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

"We are also aware of a 50th birthday party having taken place at the campsite this weekend, and again would ask anyone who attended to come forward."