Sussex

Woman, 21, found dead in Seaford camping site

  • 13 May 2018
Police and forensics have been called to the Seaford campsite Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption Police and forensics have been called to the Seaford campsite

A 21-year-old woman has been found dead at a camping and caravanning site in Sussex.

Police were called shortly before 07:00 BST to Buckle Holiday Park, Marine Parade, Seaford, where the woman was discovered inside a tent.

A 28-year-old man from Littlehampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

No-one else is currently being sought in connection with the death, Sussex Police said.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption A party was held at the site over the weekend at witnesses are sought

Det Isp Andy Eggleton said: "We would like to speak to anyone who used a footpath giving access to the campsite between midnight and 06:30 on Sunday and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

"We are also aware of a 50th birthday party having taken place at the campsite this weekend, and again would ask anyone who attended to come forward."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites