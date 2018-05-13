Woman, 21, found dead in Seaford camping site
A 21-year-old woman has been found dead at a camping and caravanning site in Sussex.
Police were called shortly before 07:00 BST to Buckle Holiday Park, Marine Parade, Seaford, where the woman was discovered inside a tent.
A 28-year-old man from Littlehampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
No-one else is currently being sought in connection with the death, Sussex Police said.
Det Isp Andy Eggleton said: "We would like to speak to anyone who used a footpath giving access to the campsite between midnight and 06:30 on Sunday and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious.
"We are also aware of a 50th birthday party having taken place at the campsite this weekend, and again would ask anyone who attended to come forward."