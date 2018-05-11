Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage appears to show a mannequin being thrown off Beachy Head

Police are investigating a film crew who threw a mannequin off Beachy Head, sparking a full-scale air and sea search.

A helicopter, lifeboat and the police searched the coast to make sure the mannequin was not a body last Friday.

Sussex Police said it was in contact with the film company involved and an investigation was ongoing.

Viacom18, UK distributor for the production company Colors TV, said the matter was being looked into.

Sussex Police had initially said the matter was closed as far as officers were concerned.

But Eastbourne Borough Council later established the identity of the company and said: "The crew were filming without permission and we've passed all the information we have to Sussex Police."

People 'dangling legs'

Det Sgt Tod Stewart said: "We are in contact with the production company and an investigation continues."

The chalk cliffs are notorious for whole sections giving way without warning and alerts about the dangers are frequently issued by emergency services.

Det Sgt Stewart said: "Repeated warnings are often not adhered to with numerous reports of people sitting with their legs dangling over the cliff edge.

"This causes much concern as the cliffs are subject to erosion.

"Therefore, when we receive a report of a body being seen off the cliffs at Beachy Head, it is treated as a life-threatening incident and requires an emergency response."