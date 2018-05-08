Image copyright Dean Price Image caption Facebook users said the enforcement action was "ridiculous"

A parking ticket slapped on a fire engine while the crew staffing it were in the gym has been rescinded.

The traffic warden was criticised on social media after pictures were posted on Facebook by East Grinstead Fire Station.

The fire station said everybody had a job to do but Facebook users described the enforcement action as "ridiculous" and "shameful".

Mid Sussex District Council said the fine was being withdrawn.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a fire engine was issued with a parking ticket and it was being resolved with the council.

A spokeswoman said rules on emergency vehicles parking were as set out in the Highway Code, unless in an emergency situation.

She confirmed on-duty crew were using facilities at the gym.

'Official duty'

Councillor Gary Marsh, Cabinet Member for Service Delivery, said: "One of our civil enforcement officers was patrolling the area of Little King Street in East Grinstead and identified that a fire engine was parked in a bay designated for police vehicles only.

"A penalty charge notice was issued.

"However, since then it has come to our notice that the fire crew were on official duty, with the police aware of their use of the bay.

"We have notified the fire service that the ticket will be withdrawn."

On Facebook, a post by the fire station said: "We understand and appreciate everyone has a job to do and that's how our society works.

"At the time our immediate response crew were using fitness facilities in the Atrium as our facility is undertaking maintenance.

"They believed they were parked appropriately and were still able to be on the appliance within 47 seconds for an emergency."