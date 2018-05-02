Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption David Browning denied murdering Jillian Howell but admitted manslaughter

A man who stabbed his boss to death and wrote "bully" on her forehead has been found guilty of her murder.

David Browning, 52, admitted killing Jillian Howell on 26 October but claimed it was manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The jury at Hove Crown Court was told Browning went for dinner at her Brighton home and reacted with "anger and violence" when she rejected him.

Browning and Ms Howell worked together at the University of Brighton.

The married father of two formed an intense attachment to his boss and confided his emotional problems to her, the jury heard.

Prosecutor Alan Gardner told the jury Browning was a spurned admirer, someone "deeply self-centred, selfish, a man with a vindictive streak".

He said: "He offered, we know, no explanation for why he did it, only to say 'it must have been my depressive illness'.

"He plainly became attracted to her, but, on 26 October last year, he discovered she didn't have the same feelings as him.

"She rejected him and Mr Browning reacted with anger and violence."

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Jurors earlier heard Samaritans volunteer Jillian Howell had wanted to help David Browning

His defence had claimed his depression had "impaired his ability to think".

Browning told the jury he felt in "complete despair" after attacking her Ms Howell.

He said she grabbed the knife and screamed "you bastard" to which he replied: "I'm sorry Jill, this is what mental health does to you."

The jury was told Samaritans volunteer Ms Howell had urged Browning to get professional help after he confided her about his ongoing depression and daily suicidal thoughts.

On his way to visit Ms Howell on the day of her stabbing for a "pleasant evening", Browning had posted suicide letters, the court was told.

He will be sentenced on Thursday.