Image copyright PA Image caption Ajaz Karim described his relationship with pupils as "friendship"

A sports coach at a private school has been found guilty of seven counts of indecent assault against female pupils.

The jury at Brighton Crown Court is continuing to deliberate on two remaining counts of indecent assault faced by 63-year-old Ajaz Karim.

Karim, from Hammersmith, in west London, was also found guilty of one count of attempted indecent assault.

The six girls, aged 14 to 18, attended Christ's Hospital School in Horsham, West Sussex, between 1985 and 1993.

The court heard claims he gave one student a massage while she was virtually naked and pushed another against a wall and kissed her.

Karim, of Baron's Court Road, said he practised an alternative therapy on pupils at the private school called the Bowen technique.

"There was absolutely not anything sexual," he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Karim was educated at the private school and later returned as staff

He told the jury during his trial his relationship "with the girls and boys was one of friendship".

Karim said he carried out some one-to-one sessions to teach students breathing exercises and on occasion would touch their shoulders with his thumbs or press on their lower backs.

He said he never touched them while they were naked or gave them massages, and also denied locking students in his study.

Karim denied the 10 charges.