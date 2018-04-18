Sussex

Worthing murder: Woman killed by 'family friend'

  • 18 April 2018
Maryna Kavaliauske with husband Giedrius Image copyright Sussex Police
Image caption Maryna Kavaliauske with husband Giedrius

A woman who was found dead in her home was killed by a family friend who then hanged himself, police said.

Maryna Kavaliauske, 35, was strangled at the property in South Farm Road, Worthing, on Friday.

A 43-year-old man, Viasia Chernoff, was found dead in the hallway.

Det Insp Gordon Denslow of Sussex Police said: "We believe Viasia, who was a close family friend of Maryna and her husband Giedrius, murdered her before killing himself."

Mrs Kavaliauske's husband of 15 years, Giedrius, has paid tribute to his wife as "a wonderful mother" to their two young children.

A post-mortem examination on Saturday concluded she died from ligature compression to the neck.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption Officers were called to the house in the early hours of Friday

