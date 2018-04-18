Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Darryll Rowe told one of his victims 'I got you. Burn, you have it'

A man who said he was "riddled" with HIV and convicted of trying to infect 10 men has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.

Daryll Rowe, 27, infected five men he had unprotected sex with and sabotaged the condoms of another five in Brighton and Northumberland.

He is the first man in the country to be found guilty of intentionally setting out to spread the virus.

His crimes were branded a "determined hateful campaign of sly violence".

After being diagnosed in April 2015, Rowe met men on the gay dating app Grindr and had sex with eight of them in Brighton between October that year and February 2016, before fleeing to the north east where he went on the run from police, targeting two more men.

He sent mocking messages after sex with some of the men, including "I have HIV LOL. Oops" and "I'm riddled".

'Danger to gay men'

Sentencing Rowe at Brighton Crown Court, Judge Christine Henson QC said: "The messages you sent make it crystal clear you knew exactly what you were doing.

"As well as the physical offences it is clear for the victims the psychological effects are immense.

"I cannot see how and when you will no longer be a danger to gay men."

She added: "I note that this sentence is not about stigmatising anyone living with HIV."

Rowe, from Brighton, was convicted of five counts of causing GBH and five of attempted GBH.

During his six-week trial, one man said he felt "pressured" into having sex with the hairdresser.

Another victim branded Rowe as "grotesque" and a "sociopath".

Ahead of sentencing, prosecutor Caroline Carberry QC read out statements from nine of his 10 victims, which she said showed the "devastating consequences" of his actions.

Many told how they had considered suicide having suffered physical and psychological damage and needed to take daily medication.

One said: "Darryl has destroyed my life. I would rather he had murdered me than left me to live my life like this."

Describing his behaviour as "predatory", Judge Henson said Rowe had "emotionally unstable personality traits" but there was insufficient evidence to diagnose a personality disorder.