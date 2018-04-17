Image copyright PA Image caption The pair were shot dead at the house in St Leonards in March

A man has denied murdering a mother and daughter at their home by shooting them with a stolen gun.

Craig Savage, 35, is accused of killing Michelle Savage, 32, and Heather Whitbread, 53, in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, East Sussex, on 16 March.

Mr Savage, of no fixed address, denied two counts of murder and one count of robbery at Lewes Crown Court.

He is due to face a two-week trial from 15 October, which was changed from a provisional date set for August.

The charge of robbery relates to the theft of a .22 calibre rifle and ammunition from the town's 1066 Target Sports centre on the day of the alleged shooting.