Image caption Thieves used a yellow JCB hydraulic digger to pull the machine from the wall

Thieves on a stolen yellow digger ram-raided a cash machine and made off with more than £88,000, police have said.

The JCB was used to pull the ATM from the wall of Barclays in Henfield High Street, West Sussex, just before 02:00 BST on Sunday.

The raiders then loaded it on to a black Nissan Navara truck and sped off, leaving the JCB behind.

A 25-year-old man from Henfield was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released under investigation.

The digger had been stolen from the nearby village of Edburton about an hour beforehand, Sussex Police said.

Vehicle rammed

The force said the offenders had stopped in a Bramlands Lane, Henfield, at 01:25 BST for around 20 minutes before the raid to remove the bucket from the digger.

The bank machine and truck were both found burned out later, about 24 miles away, in Dunsfold.

Just before 04:00 BST the group was confronted by a member of the public whose vehicle was rammed by a grey Audi A6 estate car as it left the scene, police added.

Police said they believed at least three people were involved and one may have fled the scene on foot.

Det Serg Kieran McDonald appealed for witnesses and asked people to review dashcams or CCTV.

He added: "We are particularly interested to hear about any vehicles that appeared to be in convoy with the Navara."