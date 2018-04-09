Image caption Mr Holder resigned before the hearing for gross misconduct

A police officer has been sacked without notice after selling himself for sex while on sick leave.

Det Con Richard Holder of Sussex Police resigned before his dismissal at a disciplinary hearing on Monday.

Ch Con Giles York told the hearing at force headquarters in Lewes that Holder advertised on the AdultWork.com website.

The Police Federation said Holder admitted all of the allegations and had apologised for his lack of judgement.

He is the second Sussex Police officer to have been caught advertising his services as a prostitute in less than two years.

In December 2016, Hastings-based police constable Daniel Moss was dismissed after advertising himself as a male prostitute.

Last year it also emerged Insp Tony Lumb of Sussex Police could face criminal charges over claims he had sex with women he met while on duty.

'Fallen on his sword'

Ch Con York said Holder was accepting payment for sexual encounters at his home while he was off duty and on sick leave.

He said his employment record showed a "pattern of disruptive behaviour that has been on the verge of criminal at times".

The force's Police Federation chairman Matt Webb, representing Holder, said he had "fallen on his sword".

Mr Webb added: "He fully admits all of the allegations set out against him.

"He took a pragmatic approach to these proceedings and has resigned. He asked me to express his apologies for his lack of judgment."