Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Norman Clark was retired and lived alone

Tests have failed to reveal what killed a man who was found dead on a beach in St Leonards.

Police launched a murder investigation after Norman Clark, from Northiam, was found on Thursday.

The 71-year-old had suffered a neck injury.

Following an inconclusive post-mortem examination, Det Ch Insp Emma Heater said: "The cause of death remains unascertained and further forensic tests are to be carried out."

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The 71-year-old had suffered an injury to the neck

She said it was crucial police traced his movements from Wednesday until the following morning at about 07:40 when a dog walker found him on the beach, near Bridge Way.

Police said Mr Clark used his bus pass on Wednesday afternoon to board an Eastbourne-bound bus from St Leonards Warrior Square.

The bus route ran along the coast and officers don't know where Mr Clark got off.

The force urged anyone who saw him getting off the bus, or who saw him anywhere else that day, to contact them.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The 71-year-old had suffered an injury to the neck