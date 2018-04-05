Sussex

St Leonards murder investigation after body found on beach

  • 5 April 2018
Image caption A police tent can be seen on the beach near Bridge Way in St Leonards-on-Sea

The body of a man has been found on a Sussex beach.

The victim was found by a person walking along the beach at the end of Bridge Way in St Leonards-on-Sea at about 07:40 BST.

Sussex Police has launched a murder investigation and said the man, thought to be in his 60s, suffered an injury to his neck.

The force wants to hear from anyone who was in the area between 17:00 on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Image caption The man is thought to have suffered a neck injury

Det Insp Mark Cullimore, from the Surrey and Sussex major crime team, said: "We are also trying to identify the victim, who is white, possibly aged in his 60s, of slim build with grey receding hair and was wearing blue jeans and work-style boots."

Police have closed off part of the beach near Bridge Way.

Image caption Police believe the dead man was in his 60s

