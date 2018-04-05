Image copyright Google Image caption The man was bundled into a car after being attacked in St Leonard's Drive

A man has been knocked unconscious, driven off in a car and assaulted again before being thrown into a stream.

The 20-year-old was attacked while walking along St Leonard's Drive in Furnace Green, Crawley, at about 23:45 BST on Monday, said Sussex Police.

Three men then bundled him into a car and hit him in the face, before driving a short distance, police said.

He was then pulled from the car - in what was thought to be Rosamund Road.

After being dragged down a footpath into woods he was assaulted again and dumped in a stream, thought to be Stanford Brook.

His attackers left him in the water, but he managed to get out and cross a railway line before calling police from Beckford Way.

The three men were unknown to their victim, who needed hospital treatment after the attack.